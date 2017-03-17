BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
All-female company in Cambodia offers moped tours
The Motogirls are offering customised motorcycle tours of the capital city, Phnom Penh, in an industry dominated by men.
All-female company in Cambodia offers moped tours
The Motogirls are an all-female company offering guided moped tours in and around the Cambodian capital. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 17, 2017

A tour company in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh is breaking down stereotypes with its female employees, the Motogirls.

The Motogirls are offering customised motorcycle tours of the capital, Phnom Penh, in an industry dominated by men.

"When I said I wanted to become a female moto driver my parents reacted badly and they would not allow me to join the group. It is not safe in Cambodia for girls who work outside. For example, as a moto driver, it's easy for the men to touch us," said Horm Nich, a driver with MotoGirlTour.

"They said it was not good because firstly, it's against our traditions and secondly, because we are good girls and should not allow men an opportunity to touch us."

Recommended

Six women, which include university students and young professionals, are employed part-time at the company.

Chea Renou, founder of MotoGirlTour, said "tourists who are concerned about their safety in their travel could choose a woman to take her around."

TRT World's Sarah Jones has more on Cambodia's Motogirls.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide