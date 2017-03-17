Syrian regime forces on Friday said they had shot down an Israeli jet and damaged another after Israel launched air strikes against Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in Syria.

The Israeli army denied the regime's claims, saying none of its jets were hit. It said it shot down an anti-aircraft missile launched at its planes.

"Overnight IAF [Israeli Air Force] aircraft targeted several targets in Syria. Several anti-aircraft missiles were launched from Syria following the mission and IDF [Israel Defence Force] Aerial Defence Systems intercepted one of the missiles," the Israeli military said.

Iran is backing regime leader Bashar al Assad in the Syrian war and has provided militia to support his forces.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss what he said was an Iranian attempt to establish a permanent military foothold in Syria.