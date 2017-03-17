POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Besiktas into quarterfinals of Europa League
Istanbul's Black Eagles beat Greek league leaders Olympiakos 4-1 for an aggregate 5-2 win. Besiktas now advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Besiktas into quarterfinals of Europa League
Besiktas' players, staff and coach Senol Gunes celebrate their win against Olympiacos at Vodafone Arena, Istanbul, Turkey, on March 16, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 17, 2017

Current Turkish league champions Besiktas eliminated Olympiacos from the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, booking themselves a quarterfinal berth in the process.

Besiktas built on a hard-won first-leg 1-1 away draw to put four past Olympiacos at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul.

The 5-2 aggregate score was more than enough to send the Black Eagles' Greek opponents crashing out of the competition.

The Turkish league leaders now advances to the quarterfinals, their first showing at this level since the 2002/2003 season.

Local heroes

​Striker Vincent Aboubakar scored the opening goal for Besiktas in the 10th minute when Anderson Talisca delivered a corner and Aboubakar rattled the net with a powerful header.

Recommended

Besiktas increased their lead to two in the 22nd minute, when winger Ryan Babel, who has not scored a European goal since August 2010, placed a low shot into the net.

The Istanbul side were unable to protect their early 2-0 lead as Tarik Elyounoussi scored a volley which deflected off the back of defender Adriano and beat goalkeeper Fabri.

Olympiacos had another lifeline in the 39th minute when the referee showed Aboubakar a red card for an off-the-ball incident.

In the second half, 10-man Besiktas needed to secure their lead to avoid elimination.

The Turkish side ended the Greek league leaders' hopes by scoring twice more.

Babel scored his second for the match in the 75th minute and Cenk Tosun – who came on for Ricardo Quaresma – found the net in the 84th minute.

The Europa League quarterfinal draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland at 1200 GMT on Friday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem