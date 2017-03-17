Japan on Friday conducted its first evacuation drill for a missile attack. The drill was held in the city of Oga, northern Akita prefecture, as regional tensions soar over North Korean threats.

The exercise comes a week after the DPRK launched four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest coast, with one rocket landing around 200 kilometres from Oga.

City officials said 110 residents including primary school students took part in Friday's drill.

The exercise did not name North Korea, only referring to "country X".