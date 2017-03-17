Football fans of a certain age may still remember Antonios Nikopolidis for his resemblance to American actor George Clooney – and as the goalkeeper who helped Greece become surprise European Champions in 2004.

Now the country's national youth team coach, Nikopolidis is also helping refugees stranded in Greece regain a sense of purpose.

He's helped start a football club that brings together refugees who fled war zones in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan.

It's called 'Elpida', the Greek word for hope.