WORLD
4 MIN READ
US sends 1,000 additional troops to Syria
The troops will reportedly be deployed in the YPG-controlled territory in northern Syria and are not expected to be on the front lines unless authorised by Washington.
US sends 1,000 additional troops to Syria
US Army special forces in Syria. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
March 17, 2017

The US is stepping up its presence in Syria after deploying another 1,000 troops in an attempt to drive Daesh out of Raqqa, the group's de-facto capital in the country.

Last week, the US-led coalition announced that about 400 US forces had been deployed to Syria to help with the Raqqa campaign.

They also want to prevent any clash between Turkish-backed opposition forces and the US-allied YPG.

While the US considers the YPG to be an ally in the fight against Daesh, Turkey considers the group to be a branch of the PKK, which both Ankara and Washington list as a terrorist organisation.

TRT World's Patrice Howard has more details on the US deployment.

Manbij

At the beginning of March, the US deployed Marines armed with heavy artillery to Syria ahead of the Raqqa offensive.

The move came just days after the Pentagon announced the deployment of dozens of US ground troops on the outskirts of the YPG-controlled town of Manbij.

The Pentagon had said the deployment to Manbij would serve as a "visible sign of deterrence and reassurance," in what appears to be an attempt to ensure that the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) opposition forces do not clash with the US-backed YPG.

Recommended

A senior US official at the time said deployed Marines are "pre-positioning howitzers to be ready to assist local Syrian forces," without referring to a specific group.

The official also said that hundreds of Marines would also be deployed to Kuwait, where they will remain on standby to be called into action against Daesh if necessary.

Expanded US role

US military commanders in Syria were restricted by what critics considered micro-management under the previous administration of Barack Obama. They want greater freedom and flexibility to make daily combat decisions without going to the White House for approval every time.

Existing restrictions limit the US to stationing no more than 503 forces permanently in Syria.

But in a letter to the White House last month, Pentagon leaders appealed for an increase in order to better advise allied fighters ahead of the battle for Raqqa.

They also requested increased artillery support, more Apache helicopters, and a more robust training campaign.

Raqqa is Daesh's de facto capital in Syria. The terrorist group occupied the city in 2013 in a security vacuum resulting from the Syrian civil war.

The group expanded in 2014, capturing the Iraqi city of Mosul and declaring a "caliphate" in the region.

A multi-front battle ensued, and Daesh has lost ground on both sides of the border, even as the civil war rages on in Syria.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics