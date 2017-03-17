President Donald Trump reiterated his strong support for NATO on Friday and pressed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet NATO's military spending target.

Trump's comments came in the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since he assumed office as US president in January.

The meeting between Merkel and Trump was billed as one that could help determine the future of the transatlantic alliance and shape their working relationship.

"I reiterated to Chancellor Merkel my strong support for NATO as well as the need for our NATO allies to pay their fair share for the cost of defense," Trump said at a joint news conference with Merkel.

Merkel said she told Trump that Germany needs to meet NATO spending goals. The two also discussed Ukraine and Afghanistan.

TRT World spoke to Harry Horton about the most interesting moments of the joint press conference.