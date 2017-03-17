WORLD
3 MIN READ
British spy agency rejects claims it helped wiretap Trump
GCHQ called the claims "utterly ridiculous" even as White House spokesman Sean Spicer repeated President Donald Trump's allegations.
British spy agency rejects claims it helped wiretap Trump
Cheltenham-based GCHQ called White House claims &quot;nonsense&quot; that &quot;should be ignored&quot;. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 17, 2017

A British spy agency on Thursday denied allegations that it helped the Obama administration "wiretap" US President Donald Trump's phones during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In a rare public statement, the spy agency, GCHQ, termed the claims "utterly ridiculous" that "should be ignored."

"Recent allegations made by media commentator judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct 'wiretapping' against the then president-elect are nonsense," The Guardian quoted a GCHQ spokesperson as saying.

On Thursday White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that Trump stood by his accusations even as three senior lawmakers rejected the claims.

"He [Trump] stands by it," Spicer said.

The White House cited unproven media reports that former US President Barack Obama asked Britain's signals intelligence agency to monitor Trump in order to "make sure there were no American fingerprints."

Spicer quoted at length from a Fox News report, which alleged Obama had used GCHQ to dodge US legal restrictions on monitoring US citizens.

Recommended

His comments came after the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said that they saw no evidence to support Trump's claim.

"Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016," Republican Chairman Richard Burr and Senator Mark Warner, the committee's Democratic vice chairman, said in a statement.

Startling accusation

The top Republican in Congress, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, on Thursday added his voice to those saying there was no sign of a wiretap.

Trump, a Republican, made the accusation six weeks after he took over the presidency from Democrat Barack Obama.

In a series of tweets on March 4, he accused Obama of a "Nixon/Watergate"-like plot that would almost certainly break US law.

Obama said through a spokesman that it was "simply false."

At least four congressional committees added the startling accusation in their investigations of possible Russian meddling in the election campaign and Russian ties to Trump and his associates.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics