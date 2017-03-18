Brazil's Ronaldinho, England's David James and Dutch star George Boateng will be among seven top former players to feature in exhibition games in Pakistan in July, organisers said.

The games are part of plans to build on the "comfort zone" from the successful staging of the Pakistan Super League cricket final in Lahore earlier this month.

Pakistan had been mostly off limits for foreign sports teams since terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan cricket team's bus in 2009.

The former players are being brought to the country by the UK-based Leisure Leagues – organisers of 5, 6 and 7-a-side tournaments which recently announced plans to expand to Pakistan.