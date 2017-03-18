WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump administration appeals court ruling that blocked travel ban
US Justice Department filed an appeal with a district court in Maryland after that court and one in Hawaii both ruled that Trump's revised travel ban discriminated against Muslims.
Trump administration appeals court ruling that blocked travel ban
Experts say the battle over Trump's travel ban seems destined for Supreme Court. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 18, 2017

The Trump administration on Friday appealed a Maryland court's block of its revised travel ban, aiming to reinstate the temporary halt to immigrants and visitor arrivals from six majority Muslim countries, reports said.

The US Justice Department filed a notice of appeal with the district court in Greenbelt, Maryland, two days after that court and one in Hawaii dealt a new blow to the White House's travel ban, both ruling that it discriminated against Muslims.

The case now goes to a federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia.

Trump's arguments

Trump has said a travel ban is needed to preserve US national security and keep out extremists.

His first effort, in January, banned visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries and all refugees but was blocked by a court in Washington state on the grounds that it violated the constitution's prohibition of religious discrimination.

That block was upheld on appeal, and the administration said it would revise the ban to better adhere to the law.

But the new ban has run into the same problems.

Recommended

It aims to close US borders to nationals of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, and all refugees for at least 120 days. Iraq was on the original ban list but removed in the revision.

While the ban does not mention Muslims, the courts have accepted arguments that Trump's statements while he was running for president last year — that he would open his White House term with a ban on Muslim arrivals — effectively defined his approach.

Muslim ban faces courts

Arguing the case in Hawaii, Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall said of Trump's comments, "There is a difference between a president and a candidate."

"This order doesn't draw any religious distinction at all," he added.

The American Civil Liberties Union had filed the lawsuit in Maryland on behalf of several refugee assistance groups and was optimistic about its chances in the appeals court.

Meanwhile in Washington state, where the ban is also being challenged, US District Court Judge James Robart put a stay on proceedings for as long as the Hawaii court's nationwide temporary restraining order remains in place, to "conserve resources" and to avoid duplicative rulings.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics