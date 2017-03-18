BIZTECH
Brazil meatpackers accused of selling ‘rotten' beef, chicken
Brazilian authorities say food processors bribed safety auditors to issue fake sanitary permits.
Brazil meatpackers accused of selling ‘rotten' beef, chicken
An employee carries pieces of meat at a butchery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 10, 2014. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 18, 2017

Some of Brazil's top meat processors are accused of paying bribes to keep rotten beef and chicken on the market.

Police said watchdogs in the food-producing states of Paraná, Minas Gerais and Goiás openly helped producers place adulterated products in the marketplace.

Food processors would also bribe state food safety auditors to issue fake sanitary permits and forgo normal oversight work, it added.

Local media reported that companies involved included BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, and JBS SA, the world's No. 1 meatpacker.

Both the companies have denied any wrongdoing.

TRT World'sSarah Jones has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
