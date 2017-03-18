Researchers in the United States recorded a twenty percent increase in hate crime last year which it blamed on the climate surrounding the presidential election.

The British government recorded a similar increase after its referendum to leave the EU.

The statistical surge is alarming but most also point out that victims are now more likely to report hate crimes, however small.

TRT World'sTadhg Enright has this report about how a rise in hate crimes is occurring on both sides of the Atlantic.