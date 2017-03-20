The Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) launched an offensive on Sunday that broke a four-year regime siege in the east of the capital Damascus. Late on Sunday, the FSA said its forces had taken control of three villages.

However, the regime said on Monday it had retaken all the ground it had lost, as heavy clashes continued in Damascus on Monday morning, according to a war monitor.

The rebel offensive brought them close to the heart of the Old City of Damascus. The regime responded with intense bombardment of rebel-held areas.

The escalation, reported by witnesses, pro-regime media, rebel sources, and a monitoring group, marked a bid by the rebels to relieve regime pressure on besieged areas rebels control to the east of the capital, a commander from the Failaq al Rahman group which is fighting there said on Sunday.

As the offensive progressed, the FSA tweeted that it had joined the territories of Qaboun, Barzeh, and Teshreen to Jobar, some 2 kilometres east of Damascus.