People began voting in East Timor on Monday in a presidential election with the two main parties backing former independence fighters.

Asia's youngest democracy is struggling to combat poverty and chronic unemployment.

While the president's role is largely ceremonial, it is also seen as important for promoting unity in the young nation.

Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres, backed by the party that led the independence struggle, Fretilin, is regarded by many as the front-runner.

He has been endorsed by resistance hero Xanana Gusmao and his CNRT party.

The other leading candidate is Democratic Party politician Antonio da Conceicao.

The education minister has secured backing from his own party as well as the newly formed People's Liberation Party (PLP) of the incumbent president Jose Maria de Vasconcelos.

Vasconcelos, also know by his former guerrilla nickname "Taur Matan Ruak" (two sharp eyes), is expected to run for the more powerful post of prime minister in July's parliamentary poll.

If none of the presidential hopefuls gets more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held next month between the two leading candidates.