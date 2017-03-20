WORLD
3 MIN READ
Car bomb kills at least 27 in Baghdad
Hours after the blast, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack as the battle to capture Mosul from the group intensifies.
Car bomb kills at least 27 in Baghdad
Destroyed cars at the blast site. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 20, 2017

A car bomb in the Iraqi capital Baghdad killed at least 27 people and wounded more than 45 in a mainly Shia district in the city's south, police and medical sources said.

The blast occurred on a busy commercial street in the Amil neighbourhood.

Daesh said it carried out the attack. The group has increased its attacks in the capital since the Iraqi army's assault on Mosul began.

Federal Police and Rapid Response units backed by helicopter gunships pressed their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in western Mosul's Old City on Monday.

The battle for Iraq's second city is expected to last several more weeks. The offensive was launched in October with support from US artillery, air strikes and advisers, and the eastern side of the city on the Tigris river was secured in December.

The campaign for the western side is harder. The area is more densely populated, the streets are narrower and the houses closely packed together.

Recommended

Officers kidnapped

Daesh fighters captured an Iraqi police colonel and eight other officers on Monday after they ran out of ammunition during a skirmish in the battle for western Mosul, an Iraqi Interior Ministry official said.

The official, who declined to be identified, said the incident took place as government forces closed in on Daesh fighters in the Old City and other districts, in an offensive intended to crush the hardline group.

A media officer for the Interior Ministry's Rapid Response units, Lieutenant Colonel Abdel Amir al-Mohammedawi, denied that any police officers had been captured when asked for comment.

But the Interior Ministry official told Reuters the nine men were seized in the early hours of Monday in Bab Jadid district. Their exact whereabouts were not known, nor their fate.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities