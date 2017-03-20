A car bomb in the Iraqi capital Baghdad killed at least 27 people and wounded more than 45 in a mainly Shia district in the city's south, police and medical sources said.

The blast occurred on a busy commercial street in the Amil neighbourhood.

Daesh said it carried out the attack. The group has increased its attacks in the capital since the Iraqi army's assault on Mosul began.

Federal Police and Rapid Response units backed by helicopter gunships pressed their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in western Mosul's Old City on Monday.

The battle for Iraq's second city is expected to last several more weeks. The offensive was launched in October with support from US artillery, air strikes and advisers, and the eastern side of the city on the Tigris river was secured in December.

The campaign for the western side is harder. The area is more densely populated, the streets are narrower and the houses closely packed together.