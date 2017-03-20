Over 180,000 people have fled west Mosul as Iraqi forces continue to battle Daesh to reclaim the city, senior Iraqi officials said on Monday.

About half of them have sought shelter in nearby camps, Iraq's immigration minister Jassim Mohammed said.

Iraqi authorities launched the offensive to retake Mosul on October 17 last year, with the support of the US-led coalition that has been carrying out strikes against Deash in Iraq and Syria since 2014.

Iraqi forces launched the drive to retake west Mosul on February 19, after seizing the city's eastern side the previous month, forcing tens of thousands from their homes.

On Monday the immigration minister said that the number of displaced people from both sides of Mosul, since the start of the offensive, has reached 355,000.

Some 181,000 have poured out of western Mosul since the start of the operations to retake that side a month ago, Mohammed said.

The government said that it can accommodate another 100,000 people, but they expect those numbers to be much higher.

Desperate times

Those displaced said that severe fighting forced them to leave their homes, but they are struggling to find shelter at relief camps.

"We tried at Hammam al-Alil camp. It was full," 50-year-old Mohammad Ali said. He was flanked by 20 relatives, including sons and grandchildren, and had been on the road for 18 hours since fleeing their home in a Daesh-held area of Mosul.

A bus had brought them to the camp about 35 km south of Mosul and unloaded them a few hundred metres (yards) from a Kurdish peshmerga checkpoint east of Mosul and on the way to the sprawling Khazer and Hasan Sham camps, which are also crowded.

"Hopefully we can get to Khazer. We just need to get through the checkpoint," Ali said.