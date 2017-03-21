POLITICS
Turkey marks Down Syndrome Day
TRT World talks with a young radio programmer living with Down Syndrome to raise awareness on the 12th World Down Syndrome Day.
People living with Down Syndrome raise awareness of their condition on World Down Syndrome Day, March 21, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 21, 2017

March 21, 2017 marks the 12th annual World Down Syndrome Day, which encourages people across the globe to raise awareness of people living with Down Syndrome.

Down Syndrome, also called trisomy 21, is the most common chromosomal condition, caused by an error in cell division that results in an extra copy of chromosome 21. It exists all across the globe; and children born with Down Syndrome may live with a variety of learning and physical problems.

Addressing to the importance of the day, TRT World met with Tan Aytis, who is a young actor and radio programmer living with Down Syndrome and achieving extraordinary things in Istanbul.

