China has suspended all meat imports from Brazil. The move is a massive blow to Brazil's already struggling economy as the rotten meat scandal deepens.

China accounted for nearly one-third of the Brazilian meatpacking industry's $13.9 billion in exports in 2016.

The European Union also announced a temporary ban of meat imports from Brazil citing concerns over the scandal involving the world's top beef and poultry exporters which supply products to 150 countries.

The European Commission said the scandal would not affect negotiations between the European Union and South American bloc Mercosur about agreements on free trade.

On Friday, Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies BRF and JBS, as well as dozens of smaller rivals in a massive scandal involving bribery and selling rotten meat products for years.

Authorities say they have found evidence of meatpackers bribing inspectors and politicians to overlook unsanitary practices such as processing rotten meat and shipping exports with traces of salmonella.

Police said they also have evidence that meatpackers falsified documentation for exports to Europe, China and the Middle East.

TRT World spoke to Brazilian journalist Manuela Parrino who is following the story from Rio de Janeiro.