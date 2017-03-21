Greek police said they intercepted eight suspect packages at a postal sorting centre in Kryoneri, northern Athens on Monday.

Strict inspection has come into place after letter bombs were delivered to the International Monetary Fund in Paris and the German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble recently.

A Greek militant group, Conspiracy of Fire Cells, had claimed responsibility for the package sent to Germany which was intercepted on March 15, but did not claim responsibility for the letter to the IMF that exploded in its Paris offices on March 16.

"Eight suspect packages which listed as recipients persons in European countries were located and confiscated today," police said.

A police source later said the packages were intended for officials at the Eurogroup and other global economic institutions.

Greek media report that one of the recipients was Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, but there was no official confirmation.

