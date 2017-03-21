WORLD
2 MIN READ
French interior minister resigns over jobs for daughters
Bruno Le Roux has been placed under preliminary investigation for hiring his two teenage daughters as parliamentary aides.
French interior minister resigns over jobs for daughters
Roux admitted to hiring his daughters but denied any wrongdoing. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 21, 2017

French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux resigned on Tuesday, admitting that he had hired his two teenage daughters to do parliamentary work, but he denied any wrongdoing.

Le Roux, 51, said he did not want the investigators to look into the contracts, for which his daughters earned a total of 55,000 euros ($59,500), to "undermine the work of the government".

The TMC channel reported late on Monday that Le Roux's daughters were still in school when he first hired them, and they continued doing work for him when they were in university.

Le Roux told TMC his daughters had worked for him during their summer holidays.

Earlier on Tuesday, he was placed under preliminary investigation.

Recommended

French lawmakers are allowed to hire family members as assistants, as long as they do real work.

Similar charges last week saw French presidential candidate Francois Fillon being put under formal investigation.

The action came after reports that he used public money to pay family members, including his wife, for work they might not have done.

Fillon admitted to employing his family members as parliamentary assistants but denied acting illegally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities