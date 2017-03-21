Greece is withholding its support for the Rome declaration in protest at reforms its European Union lenders are seeking from it in exchange for new loans, officials said on Tuesday.

Twenty seven EU nations are to chart the bloc's course after Britain leaves in the form of a declaration on Saturday.

Athens's lenders are the other eurozone governments, who are also trying to get the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on board.

IMF says it will join the latest Greek bailout only if Athens reforms its pension and taxation systems and its labour market more to modernise its economy and make the public finances sustainable.

But after implementing austerity policies for years, the new round of reforms will be politically very difficult for the Greeks to swallow, and the government in Athens argues that they are not necessary.

Greek officials said they cannot sign the Rome declaration on values shared by the EU unless it clearly protects labour rights.

Negotiating compromise

A draft of the declaration says that EU leaders will work towards a Union which promotes economic and social progress as well as cohesion and convergence, taking into account the variety of social models and the key role of social partners.

"They [Greece leadership] said it's difficult for them to celebrate in Rome while one of the non-European institutions is pursuing policy that has significant effects on the Greek economy," one EU official with insight into the issue said.