The scene at Ataturk International Airport on Wednesday was one of confusion as airlines grappled with the latest bans issued against travellers from predominantly Muslim-majority countries.

This time the US has banned larger electronic devices from carry-on baggage. And the UK has followed suit.

Different airlines in Istanbul were offering different advice to customers on Wednesday, adding to travellers' woes.

The US restrictions affect 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified terrorism threats.

Following the US ban, the British government announced its own cabin baggage ban on any electronic devices larger than a mobile phone on direct passenger flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic​ was at Ataturk International Airport to see what effect the bans were having.

Security experts question utility of bans

The new rules will force a rethink on fire safety concerns in consigning electronic devices to the hold, and some experts question whether the bans can improve passenger security.

US officials said the clampdown was a response to reports that militant groups want to smuggle explosive devices in electronic gadgets.

However, some experts are mystified. Matthew Finn, managing director at security consultants Augmentiq, said placing such devices in the hold, rather than in the cabin made little sense. That's because improvised explosive devices could be triggered via a variety of mechanisms, including a small mobile phone that would still be in the cabin.

"I imagine there must be some reliable intelligence that gives credibility to the threat; I just can't see how this particular measure will make anything or anyone safer as a result," he said.

Bruce Schneier, security technologist and lecturer at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, disagreed.