The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday sentenced a former Congolese vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba to an extra year in prison and fined him €300,000 ($324,000) for interfering with witnesses.

Four members of his legal team were also found guilty of witness tampering.

Bemba and his co-accused were convicted of offences against the administration of justice by corruptly influencing 14 defence witnesses and coaching them to present false testimony.

Bemba's former lead lawyer, Aime Kilolo, was fined €30,000 ($32,000) and given a two-and-a-half year suspended sentence. Three others were given either suspended jail terms or sentenced to time served.