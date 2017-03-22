Foreign ministers from 68 countries meet in Washington on Wednesday to agree on the next steps to defeat Daesh, the first such gathering of the US-led military coalition since the election of President Donald Trump in November.

The meeting will be hosted by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Trump has vowed to make the fight against Daesh a priority and directed the Pentagon and other agencies in January to submit a plan for defeating the militant group.

Addressing top officials from the international coalition, Tillerson said the United States will increase pressure on Daesh and al Qaeda and work to setup "interim zones of stability" to help refugees return home inthe next phase of the battle to defeat the groups.

He did not elaborate on where the United States planned to set up these safety zones.

Daesh has been losing ground in both Iraq and Syria, with three separate forces, backed by the US, Turkey and Russia, advancing on the group's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa.

The meeting is the first of the international coalition since Iraqi government forces, backed by the US-led international coalition, retook several Iraqi cities from Daesh last year and liberated eastern Mosul.