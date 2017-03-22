Peru's air force has air lifted around 7,000 people stranded in flood-hit areas across the country. The country's record-breaking floods have so far killed more than 70 people.

People formed long queues as more than 1,000 still waited to be lifted to safety.

The air force has been air lifting people from the northwestern city of Piura after the Viru river burst its banks, threatening further devastation.

The floods have injured 263 people while 20 have gone missing and some 630,000 have been displaced, according to the latest official report.