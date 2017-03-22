Multiple suicide bomb blasts early Wednesday rocked a displaced persons' camp near Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri, officials said.

The attacks killed at least four people and wounded 18 others. The camp is housing migrants who have fled Boko Haram insurgents.

The exact number of blasts is not clear but at least four explosions hit the restive city.

Borno Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu said, "Three bomb explosions occurred this morning 04:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) at three different locations near Muna Garage, Maiduguri."

He said two of the blasts happened at camps for people displaced by Boko Haram.