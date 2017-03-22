WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rohingya returning to abandoned villages in restive Myanmar state
Hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya were relocated to shelter camps as Buddhist extremists tore through their villages five years ago. Amid the fragile peace many of these villagers are back in hope of starting their lives anew.
Rohingya returning to abandoned villages in restive Myanmar state
Rohingya Muslims have been fleeing apartheid-like conditions in northwestern Myanmar since the 1990s. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 22, 2017

Five years after violence broke out between Buddhist extremists and the local Muslim population in Myanmar's Rakhine state, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya were relocated to camps.

Now, some families have started returning to the villages they were forced to abandon.

Rohingya Muslims have been fleeing apartheid-like conditions in northwestern Myanmar, where they are denied citizenship, since the early 1990s.

Recommended

There are now at least 300,000 who have crossed into neighbouring Bangladesh, according to the Red Cross. Thousands of others have migrated to Malaysia and other countries.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar visited one of the villages in Rakhine's capital Sittwe where people are starting a new life.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities