Turkey summoned Russia's charge d'affaires on Wednesday and warned Moscow of reprisals against the YPG (PKK/PYD) if there are more attacks from YPG-controlled areas across the border in Syria.

The warning came after a Turkish soldier based in Hatay, on the country's border with Syria, was killed in a cross-border attack by sniper fire which came from the YPG-controlled area of Afrin in Syria, where Russian forces are active.

The Turkish military responded by firing back into Afrin on Wednesday.

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, which is a Syrian affiliate of the PKK. The PKK is listed by Turkey, the EU and US as a terrorist organisation.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu on Thursday said Turkey expects Russia to respect its sensitivities and described pictures circulating online of Russian soldiers with YPG militants as "unpleasant."