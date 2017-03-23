Belgian police arrested a man on Thursday after he tried to drive a car into a crowd at high-speed in a shopping street in the port city of Antwerp, a police chief said.

The man was a French national living in France and carried knives and other weapons in his car, which had French registration plates, prosecutors said.

"Different arms were found in the boot -- bladed weapons, a riot gun (rifle) and a container of liquid that is still unidentified," the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"The suspect is Mohamed R., born on May 8, 1977, of French nationality and a resident of France," the statement said.

Antwerp police chief Serge Muyters told a news conference that a vehicle with French plates tried to drive at high speed into the Meir shopping street.

"The pedestrians had to jump aside," he said.

Muyters said additional police and military personnel had been deployed to the centre of Antwerp.