Donald Trump's communications may have been picked up in intelligence gathering on suspected foreign agents, according to allegations made on Wednesday by the Republican head of the House intelligence committee.

Devin Nunes, who worked on Trump's transition team and is now leading an investigation into possible links between that campaign team and Russia, said Trump's communications may have been intercepted late last year.

Nunes, however, said there was no evidence that then-president Barack Obama ordered the surveillance – as Trump has claimed – or that the Republican billionaire was the target.

Rather, Nunes suggested, Trump's communications were picked up during court-approved targeting of suspected foreign intelligence operatives.

The communications were not linked to Russia, he said, adding that they appeared to have "little or no intelligence value."

"The president himself and others in the Trump transition team were clearly put into intelligence reports," Nunes told reporters in front of the White House after briefing the president on the situation.

The information collected– spanning the November-January period between Trump's election victory and his inauguration – was "widely disseminated" in US intelligence circles, he said.

US intelligence community rules dictate that information on Americans picked up incidentally in surveillance must be scrubbed or masked in intelligence reports.

Nunes suggested those involved in the surveillance had violated those rules.