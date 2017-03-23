The European Union on Thursday summoned the Turkish ambassador to the bloc to explain comments by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan related to an ongoing spat between Ankara and the EU.

Erdogan was addressing what Ankara sees as the suppression of free speech in some EU countries because of bans put on visiting Turkish politicians, and the treatment police have meted out to their supporters. He said Europe was damaging itself and its international standing with actions of these kinds.

"If Europe continues this way, no European in any part of the world can walk safely on the streets. Europe will be damaged by this. We, as Turkey, call on Europe to respect human rights and democracy," Erdogan said on Wednesday.

The Commission, the EU's executive arm, is seeking an explanation from Turkey's envoy to the 28-nation bloc, a spokeswoman said.