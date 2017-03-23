Around 250 African migrants are feared to have drowned in the Mediterranean after a rescue boat found two partially submerged rubber dinghies off Libya.

A boat of Spanish charity Pro-Activa Open Arms on Thursday recovered five floating corpses close to the dinghies, about 15 miles off the Libyan coast.

"We don't think there can be any other explanation than that these dinghies would have been full of people," said the charity's spokesperson Laura Lanuza.

These boats would typically have been carrying 120-140 migrants each, she added.