US lawmakers on Thursday delayed a vote on legislation to begin dismantling Obamacare as President Donald Trump and leaders in Congress laboured to find enough support among fellow Republicans for a new federal healthcare policy, report said.

The delay marked a setback for Trump, who is seeking his first major legislative victory and who campaigned on a promise to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's landmark law.

The US House of Representatives had been scheduled to vote on the bill on Thursday, but leaders put off the vote after failing to find enough support.

Failure to pass the American Health Care Act would cast doubt on Trump's ability to deliver other parts of his agenda that need the cooperation of the Republican-controlled Congress, including ambitious plans to overhaul the tax code and invest in infrastructure.

Conservatives and more moderate Republicans had opposing concerns about the bill, which is widely disliked by House Democrats.

Opposition Democrats have warned against repealing the former president's healthcare plan, saying it will leave tens of millions of Americans without access to affordable medical care.