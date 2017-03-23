Stack Overflow, the world's largest community of software developers, has just released its survey results for 2017. Over 64,000 developers took part in the survey. The results shed light on some of the industry's most asked questions.

How long have you been coding?

This question is often asked by people who are thinking of learning to programme. The common misconception that all developers start coding from childhood is debunked here. Of the developers responding, 37 percent started programming only six years ago. Although the survey doesn't specifically ask the age at which they started, given the data it's safe to assume that an important number of developers began programming later in life. This trend can be attributed to the growing popularity of online courses and easy access to knowledge in the industry.

How should I learn coding?

Taking online courses is the most recommended way to become a good developer. Some interesting results of the survey are "contributing to open source" and "returning to college." Maybe it's not such a smart idea to drop out of college.

What programming language(s) do you use?

The previous question is logically followed by "which programming language should I learn?" Although you shouldn't start learning a language based solely on its popularity, this list is still useful to see where the industry is headed. JavaScript appears to be the most popular – the reigning king for five consecutive years. SQL and Java follow. It's interesting to see Python finally overtaking PHP in the ranking.

What are the most loved and hated programming languages?

Interestingly, Rust, a relatively unknown language, makes the top of the list, followed closely by SmallTalk and TypeScript. Python is in 6th place – it's not only popular but also loved. It's also the most wanted programming language in the survey. How about most dreaded? Visual Basic is the top hated. Another interesting language on the list is Matlab, a language specifically used by engineers given its broad toolboxes.

The "most loved" followed by the "most hated":

Percent of developers using the language or technology and have expressed interest in continuing to develop with it. (Stack Overflow)

How do developers feel about their jobs?

Apparently, the developers are mostly happy with their jobs. Around 80% reported higher satisfaction than average. The survey also found that after four years of experience, average job satisfaction increased. But the job satisfaction for developers who work in finance, retail, and logistics is lower.