Ukraine said on Thursday it suspects that Russia's military or separatists are behind blowing up a warehouse storing tank ammunition at a military base in eastern Balaklia city.

Nobody was hurt, but some 20,000 people have been evacuated following several explosions in the city, about 100 kilometres from the frontline of Ukraine's war against Russian-backed rebels.

"We have a 'friendly' country - the Russian Federation," Ukrainian Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak said.

I think that first of all it could be representatives who help the (separatist) groups that carry out combat missions.

Ukraine did not provide evidence of Russian or rebel involvement.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military said unknown saboteurs blew up the warehouse.

"According to preliminary data ... as a result of sabotage, last night at 2:46 AM local time (0046 GMT), fire and explosions caused the detonation of ammunition at several sites storing rockets and artillery weapons," Ukraine's chief military prosecutor Anatoly Matios wrote on Facebook.

The base contained about 138,000 tonnes of ammunition.

Rescue teams were evacuating nearby villages in the eastern Kharkiv region, the military said.