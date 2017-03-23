Taliban fighters have captured the key Sangin district in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province on Thursday, underlining its growing strength in the country's south.

The Taliban effectively control or contest 10 of the 14 districts in Helmand, the deadliest province for British and US troops over the past decade.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said the group captured a military base and police headquarters following the withdrawal of Afghan troops and police from the Sangin district.

Helmand governorate spokesman Omar Zwak said security forces had conducted a tactical withdrawal some three kilometres from the district centre to avoid civilian casualties.