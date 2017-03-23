WORLD
2 MIN READ
Uncertainty looms in Geneva talks over ceasefire renewal
The UN expects the warring sides to engage in substantive political discussions in the second round of crucial talks. But it is unclear if the ceasefire that ended earlier this week will be renewed.
Uncertainty looms in Geneva talks over ceasefire renewal
Fighters of the Ahrar al Sharqiya group aim their weapons during a training near the northern Syrian town of Al Rai. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 23, 2017

The second round of the Syria talks in Geneva are set to begin on Thursday.

The talks – expected to last until April 1 – will focus on governance, constitutional change, UN-sponsored elections and counter-terrorism measures, UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said earlier on Tuesday.

The UN's Syria mediator Stefan Di Mistura hopes that the warring sides will prepare to engage in substantive political discussions.

While both delegations have arrived in Geneva, the UN special envoy is reaching out to Russia and Turkey.

Recommended

Turkey and Russia have brokered the latest cessation of hostilities, which expired earlier this week. It is uncertain if it will be renewed.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has the details on the prospects of this round.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities