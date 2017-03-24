Somalia's new president appealed to the international community on Thursday for more aid to avert a famine threatening his country that could also undermine fledgling political hopes born in his peaceful election.

"Almost half of our people are facing acute food shortages and about 15 percent are facing famine" amid a severe drought, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said in a video conference with the United Nations Security Council.

Among the many pressing priorities for my administration, responding effectively to the current humanitarian crisis tops the agenda — Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed

Somalia, also known as Horn of Africa, is a country of 12 million people facing its third famine in 25 years of civil war and anarchy.

At least 260,000 people died in the 2011 famine in Somalia — half of them children under the age of five, according to the UN World Food Program.

Pleas for increasing aid

Mohamed is a popular leader whose recent election has sparked hope among Somalis of a more stable future for a country.

Most of the participants in the discussion praised the electoral process that resulted in the February 8 election of the new president, a dual US-Somali citizen, and his administration's plans.

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, who chaired the council meeting, also pleaded with members to increase their aid to Somalia.