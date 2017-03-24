Some critics have blamed Donald Trump's incendiary and nationalistic language, but right-wing extremism has long thrived in the US and in Europe before him or Brexit.

‘Lone wolf' attacks have accelerated since last summer. Not only has Trump inspired the believers of his own ideas, but also he gave a kiss of life to the Islamic State who itself calls for lone wolves to commit attacks worldwide. Trump not only banned Muslims from several Muslim-majority countries from entering US, but he also removed a white supremacist group from the terror watch program.

My current academic research is about ISIS's recruitment strategies through media. I will explore some similarities that I have seen between ISIS's Lone wolves and the far-right wing lone wolves that the media might call Trump's lone wolves.

To understand this era of increasing individual terror attacks one should understand "lone wolves" as the term is based on their behaviour. Usually, wolves are social animals that live in packs. However, some wolves leave the pack and become "lone wolves". As per Cambridge's explanation, A lone wolf terrorist is someone who prepares and commits violent acts alone, outside of any command structure and without material assistance from any group. However, he may be influenced or motivated by the ideology and beliefs of an external group, and may act in support of such a group.

The lone wolf concept reflects accurately how ISIS has managed to globalize its network. We in the media might think that ISIS content is disgraceful and that no one would follow this. The reality is that there is always someone who takes differently to these messages. Many of the lone wolves of ISIS were self-radicalized. They go over the media and search for this sort of material or others who share the same ideas. Things that we believe disgusting and unacceptable to us, finds new meaning in their personal context.

One previous lone wolf attack months before Wednesday's attack in London involved an Egyptian suspect who was shot after wielding a knife at soldiers patrolling the Carrousel du Louvre. That attack was similar to what happened in Canada's Quebec City mosque hours after Canadian prime minister declared that his country welcomes the Muslims that Trump banned from entering the USA. The Canadian French young attacker Alexandre Bissonnette, who shot dead 6 and injured 19, is a fan of the American President Donald Trump and far-right French politician Marine Le Pen. Now this week we have an attack by a white man in New York, and an "Islamist related" lone wolf attack in London.