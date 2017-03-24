Nearly two hundred bodies have so far been retrieved from the rubble after the coalition air strike last Friday in the Iraqi city of Mosul.

Dozens of residents were buried in collapsed buildings after an air strike against Daesh triggered a massive explosion.

The exact cause of the collapses was not clear, but a local lawmaker and two local residents said the air strike may have detonated a truck filled with explosives.

Rescuers were still recovering bodies, civil defence agency officials and locals said on Thursday.

Iraq to use "new techniques" against Daesh snipers