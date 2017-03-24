WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mubarak walks free after six years in detention
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak is free after almost six years in detention. He ruled Egypt for almost 30 years, but was swept from power in 2011 after mass protests erupted as part of the Arab Uprising.
A supporter of former Egyptian president Husni Mubarak holding his image in Cairo, Egypt, March 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 24, 2017

Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian president overthrown in 2011 and the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring uprisings that swept the region, walked free on Friday for the first time in six years, his lawyer said.

He left the Maadi Military Hospital where he had been detained, heading to his home in Heliopolis.

The 88-year-old was cleared of the final murder charges against him this month, after facing trial in a litany of cases ranging from corruption to the killing of protesters whose 18-day revolt ended his 30-year rule.

Meanwhile, an Egyptian court on Thursday ordered a renewed corruption probe into the ousted president.

The new investigation centres around allegations that he, his wife, two sons and their wives received gifts valued at about $1 million from the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper.

An investigative judge had agreed in 2013 to drop the probe after they paid back the amount, but the prosecution appealed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
