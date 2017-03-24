The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday found Congolese former militia leader Germain Katanga liable for $1 million in damages to his victims, in a landmark ruling for the permanent war crimes tribunal.

Judges specified that Katanga, convicted of crimes against humanity and war crimes in 2014, should pay $250 to each of 297 victims individually, or $74,250 in all. It was the first time the court has ordered a convict to pay damages to individual victims.

Noting that Katanga is in prison, indigent and unlikely to pay, Judges acknowledged the ruling is partly "symbolic" and asked the court's Trust Fund for Victims to consider paying the damages on his behalf.

Reparations

The award was "not intended to compensate for the entirety of the harm," presiding judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut said.

But he said he hoped the fund, which is independent, would provide some kind of "meaningful relief to the victims for the harm they have suffered".