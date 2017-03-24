WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN to investigate "killings and rapes" of Rohingyas in Myanmar
The UN rights body has decided to "urgently dispatch" an independent fact-finding mission to Myanmar.
UN to investigate "killings and rapes" of Rohingyas in Myanmar
Rohingya women in Sittwe, state of Rakhine, Myanmar on March 5, 2017. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 24, 2017

The UN rights council agreed on Friday to "urgently" launch an investigation into violations against Rohingya Muslims, including torture, murder and rapes allegedly committed by Myanmar's security forces.

A UN report issued last month, based on interviews with 220 Rohingyas among 75,000 who have fled to Bangladesh since October, accused Myanmar's security of human rights violations against Rohingyas in northern Rahkine state.

The UN Human Rights Council decided to "dispatch urgently an independent international fact-finding mission" to Myanmar, in a resolution adopted by consensus.

But Myanmar ambassador Htin Lynn, speaking before the decision rejected the move as "not acceptable." Myanmar's national commission had just interviewed alleged victims who fled to Bangladesh and would issue its findings by August, he said.

The Geneva-based body adopted the resolution without a vote, brought by the European Union and supported by countries, including the United States, that called for "ensuring full accountability for perpetrators and justice for victims."

Recommended

China and India said they would "disassociate" themselves from the consensus, with China's delegation saying the issue "cannot be solved overnight."

Myanmar has long faced international condemnation for its treatment of the Rohingya, who many in the Buddhist majority reject as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The issue has reached boiling point in recent months after the army launched a bloody crackdown in the north of Rakhine following deadly attacks on several police border posts in October.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities