WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korea raises sunken ferry three years after catastrophe
The Sewol ferry was structurally unsound, overloaded and travelling too fast on a turn when it capsized and sank during a routine voyage on April 16, 2014.
South Korea raises sunken ferry three years after catastrophe
The sunken ferry Sewol raised to surface after a salvage operation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 24, 2017

A South Korean ferry that sank nearly three years ago, resulting in 304 deaths, has been raised to the surface.

Most of those who died were teenagers on a school trip.

Many who died were told to stay in their cabins by the crew, but the ship's captain and crew did not take their own advice and were later sentenced to prison.

The disaster was a blot on former president Park Geun-hye's record in office that she was never able to clear. Park was accused of failing to take decisive action after news broke that the ferry was in trouble.

Recommended

The raising of the ferry was a difficult moment for many families, still grieving the loss of their loved ones, especially those still looking for closure.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities