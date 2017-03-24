Nineteen entities or individuals were sanctioned for other violations under the Iran, North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act, it said.

They are believed to have transferred or acquired sensitive technology that could contribute to the development of weapons of mass destruction.

"As an example, we have seen indications Iran is providing missile support to the Houthis in Yemen. This destabilising activity only serves to escalate regional conflicts further, and poses a significant threat to regional security," the statement said.