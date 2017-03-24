WORLD
US slaps sanctions on foreign firms for aid to Iran and North Korea
Thirty foreign companies or individuals were sanctioned for transferring sensitive technology to Iran or for violating export controls on Iran, North Korea and Syria, the State Department said.
The companies or individuals were sanctioned for technology transfers that could boost Iran's ballistic missile programme. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 24, 2017

The United States has imposed sanctions on 30 foreign companies or individuals for transferring sensitive technology to Iran for its missile programme or for violating export controls on Iran, North Korea and Syria, the State Department said on Friday.

Eleven companies or individuals from China, North Korea or the United Arab Emirates were sanctioned for technology transfers that could boost Tehran's ballistic missile programme, the State Department said.

Nineteen entities or individuals were sanctioned for other violations under the Iran, North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act, it said.

They are believed to have transferred or acquired sensitive technology that could contribute to the development of weapons of mass destruction.

"As an example, we have seen indications Iran is providing missile support to the Houthis in Yemen. This destabilising activity only serves to escalate regional conflicts further, and poses a significant threat to regional security," the statement said.

SOURCE:Reuters
