Daily life is returning to normal as London deals with the aftermath of Wednesday's terror attack in the heart of the city.

Four people were killed, excluding the attacker, and about 40 injured outside Britain's parliament in Westminster after a car plowed into pedestrians and the assailant stabbed a policeman. Police then shot dead the attacker.

UK authorities have identified the attacker as 52-year-old Briton, Khalid Masood, and arrested eight people so far in connection with their investigation into the assault.

Major landmarks in London were closed after the attack. On Thursday they began to reopen as tourists and Londoners returned to those places.