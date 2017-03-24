Republican leaders on Friday abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor just moments before a vote, signalling a major political defeat for the US President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Paul Ryan withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan's spokeswoman AshLee Strong.

Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

TRT World'sHarry Horton has the latest from Washington.

Shortage of votes

Republican leaders pulled the legislation due to a shortage of votes despite desperate lobbying by the White House and its allies in Congress.

They had planned a vote on the measure after Trump cut off negotiations with Republicans who had balked at the plan and issued an ultimatum to vote on Friday, win or lose.

Republican moderates as well as the most conservative lawmakers had objected to the legislation. The White House and House leaders were unable to come up with a plan that satisfied both moderates and conservatives.

Amid a chaotic scramble for votes, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, who has championed the bill, met with Trump at the White House before the bill was pulled from the House floor after hours of debate.

Ryan said he recommended that the legislation be withdrawn from the House floor because he did not have the votes to pass it, and that Trump agreed.