Dutch city all set for Turkey's referendum vote
Voting begins on March 27 in Rotterdam, where Turkish citizens make up the second largest population.
Turkish citizens in The Netherlands are part of the strong diaspora which will decide whether to transform Turkey from a parliamentary system to a presidential system of government. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2017

Over 245,000 Turkish citizens living in The Netherlands will soon cast their ballots on Turkey's referendum on constitutional reforms.

They are part of the strong diaspora which will decide whether to transform Turkey from a parliamentary system to a presidential one when they cast their ballots on March 27. In Turkey, voting will be held on April 16.

But the vote itself has had a polarising effect after the politicians banned Turkish officials from campaigning in the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took a tough stance after Dutch officials blocked Turkey's foreign minister from campaigning in the country. Both sides have traded heated arguments over the past few weeks.

Is the charged atmosphere working in favour of President Erdogan, or does it have no impact on the voters' choice?

TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt reports from Rotterdam, where Turkish citizens make up the second largest population.

