A ban on electronics on board direct flights out of eight Muslim-majority countries, including Turkey, comes into effect on Saturday, affecting around 50 flights to the United States per day.

The ban entails that any electronics larger than a cell phone will not be allowed as hand luggage on flights bound for the US and the UK. The items will have to be checked-in.

The decision was made by US authorities, and the UK followed suit shortly afterwards.

The bans have come under criticism for targeting majority-Muslim countries. The US ban in particular has raised eyebrows for covering airports from which US airlines do not operate direct flights.