Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey may hold a Brexit-like referendum on whether to continue with European Union (EU) accession talks.

"Right now we are holding a referendum on April 16, and after that we could choose to do a second one on the [EU] accession talks and we would abide by whatever our people would say there," Erdogan said during the Turkish-British Tatlidil Forum in Antalya, a southern province.

His comments come as Ankara's ties with the European Union have strained in recent weeks over the presidential referendum.

Turkey is headed for a crucial vote next month on whether to go ahead with constitutional reforms that the government says will help bring stability in the country.

Earlier Saturday, at a rally, Erdogan lashed out at those who claimed Turkey would not be let into the EU if the referendum passed, saying "Turkey is no one's whipping boy."

Turkey began EU accession talks in 2005, but they have moved slowly due to disagreements over Cyprus, changes in anti-terrorism laws and other issues.